SpaceX set to attempt flight test of Starship SN8 in Boca Chica Tuesday

SpaceX is expected to launch a flight test of its Starship prototype Tuesday, Dec. 8 at the Boca Chica launch site.

The launch will begin at 10 a.m. (CT) Tuesday.

The launch of Starship SN8 will be SpaceX’s highest test flight yet. The starship is expected to climb over 45,000 feet.

To view the launch visit the SpaceX YouTube channel.