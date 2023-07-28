SpaceX testing out new Starship flame detector system at Boca Chica site

SpaceX announced plans to test out a new launch-safety system on Friday.

The company announced the new test on social media and said they’re launching a flame detector system to their Starship rocket.

After initial activation, a full-pressure test of the new Starship flame deflector is planned for Friday pic.twitter.com/cIQ9u8SIfB — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 27, 2023

The system uses water to calm the flames down above the ground, while using plates installed in the ground to re-route the flames to prevent an explosion similar to the one seen in the April 2023 launch at the Boca Chica launch site.

Channel 5 News will keep you posted on the result sof the test.