SPI sees small increase of visitors during holiday weekend

South Padre Island welcomed locals and visitors this Labor Day weekend to celebrate the holiday with their families and friends.

Local business owners and beachgoers say that although Sunday was very crowded on SPI, it wasn't as busy as expected.

"Holiday weekends, it's a lot of people, tourists, Valley people..." Robert Lopez, a bartender at Wanna Wanna Inn Beach Bar and Grill, said. "We're used to having a lot of people, so we were expecting a lot of people this weekend, but it wasn't what we were expecting."

Lopez says some customers said their family members stayed away due to COVID-19 concerns.

