Sports Minute: Andrus scores 20, sparks Prairie View past Alabama A&M 69-54

1 week 3 days 4 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 February 03, 2020 9:41 PM February 03, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) - Gerard Andrus had 20 points as Prairie View topped Alabama A&M 69-54. Darius Williams had 12 points for Prairie View. Devonte Patterson added 12 points.

