Sports Minute: Andrus scores 20, sparks Prairie View past Alabama A&M 69-54
NORMAL, Ala. (AP) - Gerard Andrus had 20 points as Prairie View topped Alabama A&M 69-54. Darius Williams had 12 points for Prairie View. Devonte Patterson added 12 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
