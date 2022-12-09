Starr County employee arrested, accused of using county vehicle for human smuggling

Starr County’s crime victims coordinator was fired and arrested after an investigation revealed she and two other suspects used a county vehicle to smuggle immigrants to Houston, according to a news release.

Bernice Garza was accused of using a vehicle belonging to the crime victim’s center in connection with the smuggling, according to the news release from the Starr County district attorney’s office.

In the release, Magali Rosa and Juan Antonio Charles were identified in the release as Garza’s “alleged co-conspirators.”

“These allegations are a prime example of the violation of public trust to our community, the victims Ms. Garza serviced, and this office,” the news release stated, adding that Garza’s employment was terminated.

The Starr County DA's office conducted the investigation alongside the Texas Rangers and Homeland Security Investigations.