Starr County men killed in West Texas refinery explosion
Two men from Starr County died due to an explosion at a refinery, according to the Pecos Police Department.
Pecos police officers responded to an explosion at a work site at 631 W I-20 Saturday at around 10:14 a.m.
Two men from Rio Grande City — identified as 57-year-old Reynaldo Garcia and Angel Alaffa, 30 — died from the explosion, according to a news release.
The six other employees at the scene refused medical treatment, the release added.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
