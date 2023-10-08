Starr County men killed in West Texas refinery explosion

Two men from Starr County died due to an explosion at a refinery, according to the Pecos Police Department.

Pecos police officers responded to an explosion at a work site at 631 W I-20 Saturday at around 10:14 a.m.

Two men from Rio Grande City — identified as 57-year-old Reynaldo Garcia and Angel Alaffa, 30 — died from the explosion, according to a news release.

The six other employees at the scene refused medical treatment, the release added.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.