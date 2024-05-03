Starr County residents react to federal indictment against Congressman Henry Cuellar

Starr County Congressman Henry Cuellar and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, each face more than 200 years in prison after they were indicted on Friday.

A 54-page indictment against them accuses the couple of bribery, wire fraud, and money laundering.

Henry Cuellar allegedly took $600,000 in bribes from an oil and gas company in Azerbaijan and a bank in Mexico City.

Henry Cuellar and his wife each face six charges in connection with the alleged bribes. If convicted, they would also have to forfeit any property linked to proceeds from the alleged scheme.

According to the indictment, the couple were continuously taking bribe payments for nearly seven years. They then allegedly laundered the money through fake companies in Imelda's name.

Henry Cuellar is also accused of using his power in congress to benefit the businesses paying him.

“I'm in shock,” Starr County resident Victoria Lee Salinas said. “I think the person that represents us should be very honest. I hope that everything they say he's done is, are not true.”

In a statement, Henry Cuellar said he and his wife are innocent.

Starr County residents say if Henry Cuellar is found guilty, it would sew a seed of doubt among the community.

“I'm just not gonna be confident of the person who represents us here,” Starr County resident Anna Garza said.

Henry Cuellar and Imelda Cuellar were released from federal custody Friday afternoon.

Watch the video above for the full story.