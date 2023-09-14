Starr County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting brother in the face

The Starr County's Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say shot his brother on Wednesday.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to Starr County Memorial Hospital's Emergency Room in reference to a man with a gunshot wound to the face.

According to Major Carlos Delgado, the victim was identified as 52-year-old Bernardo Garcia, from Rio Grande City, who was shot by his brother, 42-year-old Jose Alejandro Garcia, in the right eye area.

Investigators with the sheriff's office approached and made contact with a third brother, Victor Garcia, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint says Victor told investigators he received a call from Bernardo to pick him up because Jose Alejandro had hit him in the eye.

Victor says when he arrived, he was approached by Jose Alejandro, who was shooting towards his truck. He says Bernardo got into his truck as Jose Alejandro continued shooting, according to the complaint.

The complaint says investigators saw Victor's Ford F-250 was "impacted by gunshots on the passenger door frame".

Delgado says Alejandro was later arrested at his residence after a brief scuffle.

He says he was transported to the Starr County Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault of family member with a deadly weapon causes serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bernardo was airlifted to DHR and Delgado says he is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The case remains under investigation.