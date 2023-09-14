Suspect in custody in connection with Starr County shooting, sheriff's office says

A man is in custody following a Wednesday shooting that hospitalized one individual, according to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported near North Alvarez and Agua Verde roads. The victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face and is in critical, but stable condition, according to Carlos Delgado, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

A suspect, identified as Alejandro Garcia, was arrested in connection with the shooting, Delgado added.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.