Suspect in custody in connection with Starr County shooting, sheriff's office says
A man is in custody following a Wednesday shooting that hospitalized one individual, according to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting was reported near North Alvarez and Agua Verde roads. The victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face and is in critical, but stable condition, according to Carlos Delgado, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.
A suspect, identified as Alejandro Garcia, was arrested in connection with the shooting, Delgado added.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
