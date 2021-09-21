Students destroy, steal school property for viral TikTok challenge

A new TikTok challenge has gone viral, but it's causing severe property damage to schools around the country, and it's also happening in the Valley.

The devious licks challenge has been making its rounds on social media, encouraging and enticing students to steal items from their school.

McAllen high school principal Albert Canales says they've been affected by the social media trend.

The challenge is to take or even destroy something from the school and then post pictures or videos of the aftermath on social media.

Damaging or theft to school property is something Canales says will not be tolerated.

"Some of those pranks can turn out to be very costly for the district and very costly for the student's educational success or career," Canales said. "For example, when a student pulls a fire alarm, that's a state jail felony."

Schools are now warning parents about the challenge and encouraging students to use better judgment on social media. Canales says some pranks could hinder career moves or college aspirations.

McAllen ISD isn't the only district in the area to fall victim to the Devious Licks challenge. Sharyland ISD issued a statement saying vandalism or theft of school property could result in a citation from law enforcement authorities.