x

Sunday, October 8, 2023: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s

6 hours 56 minutes 48 seconds ago Sunday, October 08 2023 Oct 8, 2023 October 08, 2023 11:11 AM October 08, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days