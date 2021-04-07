Suspect in Easter robbery in Edcouch identified

Jose Gonzalez Sisa, photo credit Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

A 19-year-old has been identified as the burglary suspect in a robbery at a Dollar General in Edcouch during Easter Sunday that resulted in the suspect being shot at by police after he lunged at them with a knife.

Jose Gonzalez Sisa was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and had his bond set at $200,000 Wednesday, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

EARLIER COVERAGE: Edcouch police chief: Officer shoots burglary suspect, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigating

The sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.

According to the release, officers with the Edcouch Police Department responded to a burglary call at a Dollar General in Edcouch at about 8 a.m. on Sunday where the officers found Sisa near the scene.

“An Edcouch police officer was approached by Sisa as he held a large knife,” the release stated. “Sisa was instructed multiple times to drop the knife, but refused to do so.”

Edcouch police officers fired Sisa after attempts to disarm him with “verbal commands” failed, the release stated. Sisa was then transported to a local hospital to be treated after being struck “multiple times.”