Suspect in human smuggling investigation involving Starr County employee enters plea agreement

A suspect in a federal human smuggling investigation pled guilty in connection to smuggling people with a former Starr County employee.

Police arrested Mari Cruz Rosa and three others in December.

PREVIOUS STORY: 4 indicted in human smuggling attempt involving Starr County vehicle

Investigators said Mari Cruz Rosa, along with Bernice Garza — the former Starr County district attorney's crime victims coordinator — were pulled over in December near Victoria in a county vehicle with four undocumented migrants in their vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Garza and her “co-conspirators” — identified as Magali Rosa and Juan Antonio Charles — transported dozens of migrants from June 2022 to December 7, 2022, when they were arrested.

Mari Cruz Rosa's sentencing is scheduled for May. The other three will go to trial in April.