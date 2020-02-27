TCU faces tough test vs No. 2 Baylor

No. 2 Baylor (25-2, 14-1) vs. TCU (15-13, 6-9)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Baylor presents a tough challenge for TCU. TCU has won two of its six games against ranked opponents this season. Baylor easily beat Kansas State by 19 at home in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: TCU's Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have combined to account for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Horned Frogs points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Bane has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all TCU field goals over the last five games. Bane has 24 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Baylor has won its last nine road games, scoring 67.2 points, while allowing 57.8 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Horned Frogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bears. TCU has an assist on 38 of 66 field goals (57.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Baylor has assists on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has allowed only 58.7 points per game to opponents, which is the fifth-lowest figure in the country. The TCU offense has produced just 65.3 points through 28 games (ranked 278th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.