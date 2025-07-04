Texas Game Wardens ensuring boaters are staying safe on the water

Out in the waters, Texas Game Wardens and other authorities are making sure boaters are staying safe.

A Channel 5 News crew went on a ride-along with the wardens for about two hours and came across four different groups of boaters.

Game wardens are making sure people are following boat regulations.

That includes making sure there are enough life vests for everyone onboard. They were also checking to see if a sound producing device, like a whistle, was onboard and a fire extinguisher.

Game Wardens are also making sure boaters are not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The safety checks are all a part of a nationwide initiative known as Operation Dry Water

"We want to prevent boat accidents, we want to prevent serious bodily injury or death because on a boat, especially because of the weather as windy as it is, something can turn very bad," Texas Game Warden Calvin Atkinson said.

With this initiative, expect to see more law enforcement out on the water. Operation Dry Water will go on until Sunday.

Watch the video above for the full story.