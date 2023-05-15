Texas gun stores not worried as bump stock ban takes effect

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Some Texas weapons retailers say they don't expect much impact on their bottom lines from the new ban on bump stock sales.

A bump stock is an attachment that allows a semi-automatic weapon to fire nonstop, and one was used in the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting . The ban on the attachment took effect Tuesday.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that some retailers either didn't sell bump stocks or said customers bought up the devices in the weeks following the Las Vegas massacre.

The Trump administration formally banned bump stocks in December 2018.

Guns Warehouse manager Steve Ou says the gun accessories were already pretty much "dead inventory" and that the new embargo will have a minimal effect on the firearms market.

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com

