Texas' lieutenant governor says US should get 'back to work'

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas' lieutenant governor says the U.S. should get back to work in the face of global pandemic and that people over the age of 70 will “tale care of ourselves.” Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the comments on Fox News' “Tucker Carlson Tonight." The Centers for Disease Control says people over the age of 65 are at higher risk from the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction, the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system. Patrick went on the program after President Donald Trump sad he wanted the country getting back to business in weeks, not months.

