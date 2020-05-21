Texas man held without bail in fatal car crash in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A Texas man is being held without bond as he awaits trial in a vehicle homicide case in New Mexico. Dona Ana County prosecutors say 29-year-old Eric Solis is charged with one count of homicide by vehicle, five counts of great bodily injury by vehicle, one count of aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer and driving on a suspended license. Solis, of Odessa, is accused of running a red light in New Mexico’s Sunland Park on May 9 and causing a crash that killed an El Paso woman and injured several of her children. Authorities say 32-year-old Danielle Perez died at the scene of the collision that involved four vehicles.

