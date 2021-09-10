Texas New Laws for 2020

MERCEDES – With the New Year comes new state laws.

The New Year is rocking and rolling in at Pine to Palm RV Park in Mercedes.

Celebrating Tuesday night, many of the RV park dwellers are Canadians, but on New Year's Eve they're Texans, Texas residents.

In Texas, 2020 means changes to the way we handle floods, medical bills and even consumer protection.

Watch the video for the full story.