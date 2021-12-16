Texas reports lowest gas price average ahead of holidays

As people gear up to hit the road for the holidays, gas prices across Texas are offering relief for some travelers, including those in the Valley.

Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for AAA Texas, says the state had the lowest statewide average gas prices of any state in the country this week.

"Going into Christmas week, you won't find cheaper gas prices anywhere else than Texas," Armbruster said. "In fact, in South Texas, the average is even below the statewide average, which is at $2.91. The average in Brownsville and McAllen is $2.81."

Armbruster says the dip in oil prices is due to concerns in the global markets about the omicron variant and the impact it could have on the demand for gasoline.

Watch the video above for the full story.