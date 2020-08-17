x

Texas surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths, most of them reported following massive summer outbreak

1 hour 47 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, August 17 2020 Aug 17, 2020 August 17, 2020 3:49 PM August 17, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths, most of them reported following massive summer outbreak.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days