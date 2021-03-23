Texas to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults on March 29

All adults in Texas will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Tuesday morning.

The move comes after the state's Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended opening vaccination to everyrone who falls under the current Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations to protect as many Texans as possible, the department stated in a news release.

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel said in a statement. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death – such as older adults.”

Vaccine providers will continue to prioritize people 80 years and older, the news release stated.

DSHS said it will launch a website next week to allow Texans to register for a shot through public health providers.