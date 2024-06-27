x

'The Stringphonics' presentan su próximo concierto acústico

Los integrantes de 'The Stringphonics' visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a su proximo concierto acústico donde fusionaran las canciones de la serie 'Bridgerton' con 'Queen Charlotte''

Músicos:

- María Ochoa - primer violín

- Raquel Gómez - segundo violín

- Penny Tong -  viola

- Tomas Verastegui - violonchelo

Ubicación del evento: Museo de Bellas Artes de Brownsville, ubicado en 660 E Ringgold ST, Brownsville, TX 78520-7974

Número de contacto: (956) 589-9893

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

