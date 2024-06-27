'The Stringphonics' presentan su próximo concierto acústico
Los integrantes de 'The Stringphonics' visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a su proximo concierto acústico donde fusionaran las canciones de la serie 'Bridgerton' con 'Queen Charlotte''
Músicos:
- María Ochoa - primer violín
- Raquel Gómez - segundo violín
- Penny Tong - viola
- Tomas Verastegui - violonchelo
Ubicación del evento: Museo de Bellas Artes de Brownsville, ubicado en 660 E Ringgold ST, Brownsville, TX 78520-7974
Número de contacto: (956) 589-9893
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Point Isabel ISD implementing nutritional program at select elementary campuses
-
Point Isabel ISD seeking to hire more police officers
-
George Alvarez makes courtroom 'outburst' on third day of trial
-
Cameron County judge remembers longtime politician, Carlos Cascos
-
HCSO seeking missing Weslaco woman
Sports Video
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions
-
East vs. West All-Star Softball Preview