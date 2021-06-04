‘The water doesn’t go anywhere:’ Flooding issues leave family stuck inside their home

Hurricane season is something the Hernandez family dreads. But this time around, they were hit with an extra surprise.

"I didn't believe it because it wasn't a hurricane rainfall" Krystal Hernandez said.

Flood water has been accumulating in the neighborhood the Hernandez family leaves northeast of Edinburg off of East Mile 17 and near Tower Road. The homeowners can’t get out of the driveway and, since they are elderly, are scared of slipping.

"Over time we're going to see the fecal matter from the areas coming in, larvae, plus everything that is inside the soil,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez says her mom and grandpa live here and since they speak only Spanish, it’s hard for them to find the right people and ask for help.

She says her family is stuck inside the house because they know it’s easy to slip and fall trying to get out to their car. Last year after Hurricane Hanna, Hernandez says the city came to pump out the water.

"It took like five days for it to really make a difference," Hernandez said.

But, Hernandez said there have been times when they've been left on their own - and it takes about four weeks for the water to go down.

"The water doesn't go anywhere, so it's not a drainage system," Hernandez said.

In a statement, the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 said they are addressing the situation.