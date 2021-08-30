‘They want to do it right’: Local organization holds citizenship clinic

A citizenship clinic held in McAllen helped guide residents through the citizenship process- a process that can take months.

There are more than 1 million residents in Texas who are eligible to become citizens, And for some, getting started can be overwhelming.

"It's a very complicated process to complete for your citizenship, it's also expensive,” Texas American Federation of Teachers President Zeph Capo said. “So people want to know if they're going to do it. They want to do it right."

Together We Rise Citizenship Clinic helps people who qualify go through the process of completing their application to become full citizens

Residents are not only receiving help through volunteers by helping them fill out their 20-page application, but also getting help from attorney's who can help answer any legal questions they may have.

The legal advice is available in both English and Spanish, and attorneys also help guide applicants through exam questions.

More information on the clinic can be found online.