Tom Landry Stadium reopens with enhanced security

3 weeks 5 days 3 hours ago Friday, September 02 2022 Sep 2, 2022 September 02, 2022 9:22 PM September 02, 2022 in News - Local
By: Cassandra Garcia

The Tom Landry Stadium will host its first football game in two years with tight security following two threat investigations in the Mission school district.

The Mission High School Eagles is hosting the McAllen High School Bulldogs Friday.

Fans who lined up to head into the stadium were swept with a handheld metal detector and were only allowed to bring in bags if they were either clear or small.

The upgrades to the stadium – which reinforced the cement pillars – cost the Mission Independent School District over $1.5 million.

