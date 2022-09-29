Tom Landry Stadium reopens with enhanced security

The Tom Landry Stadium will host its first football game in two years with tight security following two threat investigations in the Mission school district.

The Mission High School Eagles is hosting the McAllen High School Bulldogs Friday.

Fans who lined up to head into the stadium were swept with a handheld metal detector and were only allowed to bring in bags if they were either clear or small.

The upgrades to the stadium – which reinforced the cement pillars – cost the Mission Independent School District over $1.5 million.

