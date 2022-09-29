Tom Landry Stadium reopens with enhanced security
The Tom Landry Stadium will host its first football game in two years with tight security following two threat investigations in the Mission school district.
The Mission High School Eagles is hosting the McAllen High School Bulldogs Friday.
Fans who lined up to head into the stadium were swept with a handheld metal detector and were only allowed to bring in bags if they were either clear or small.
The upgrades to the stadium – which reinforced the cement pillars – cost the Mission Independent School District over $1.5 million.
RELATED:
Teen facing charges following social media threat at Mission Veterans Memorial High School
Students evacuated due to bomb threat at elementary school, Mission CISD says
More News
News Video
-
TWC grant helping expand La Joya ISD welding program
-
Nutrition expo showcases potential food options to Valley schools
-
San Carlos residents receive street lights following push from residents
-
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Edinburg identified
-
South Texas Red Cross chapter gearing up to provide support in Florida