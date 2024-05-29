x

Tormentas severas afectan el norte de Texas

En las últimas 24 horas, fuertes tormentas han azotado el norte de Texas. Incluido un tornado en Hawley, al oeste de Fort Worth.

Se pueden ver casas completamente destruidas y restos a lo largo de las carreteras.

Mientras tanto, en San Antonio, otro tornado arrasó Big Country en las afueras de la ciudad.

Zonas al norte de Houston, también fueron duramente golpeadas por tormentas. Este es un centro de entrenamiento de bomberos completamente inundado.

