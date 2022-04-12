Truckers attempt to cross into Mexico through Progreso International Bridge

Despite a nearly 2-mile long line of trucks trying to cross into Mexico through the Progreso International Bridge on Tuesday, there hasn't been any northbound commercial traffic crossing into the U.S.

This became an issue since Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to ramp up commercial vehicle inspections last week. Before the governor's directive, DPS was only inspecting a few trucks out of the thousands that would cross over daily.

RELATED: Trucker blockade still in place at Pharr International Bridge

Now, they're checking every single truck.

DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez said inspection time is ranging between 45 minutes to an hour per vehicle. As of April 10, 3,443 commercial vehicles have been inspected. Oh those, 807 of them were taken out of service for serious safety violations such as defective brakes, lighting and tires.

There are currently no plans to add any additional lanes at the bridge to ease wait times.

RELATED: Predicting food shortages, Sid Miller calls on Gov. Greg Abbott to stop new vehicle inspections at the border