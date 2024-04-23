Tuesday, April 23, 2024: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Smart Living: Children and risky skincare routines
-
Heart of the Valley: HEB pharmacists discusses diabetes prevention
-
DPS: One victim identified in deadly multi-vehicle crash in Edinburg
-
La Joya offering memorial trees in honor of residents who died in...
-
La Joya looking for volunteers for CERT program