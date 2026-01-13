Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
2 Army infantrymen arrested following Harlingen shooting
-
Hegseth calls for use of AI in defense department during Starbase visit
-
Fire marshals across the Rio Grande Valley unite for fire safety expo
-
Peñitas mayor reacts after razor wire fence pops up near the border
-
New grant providing a 'boost' to Harlingen businesses
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Baseball holds media day ahead of 2026 season
-
Running Back Malachi Lane transfers from LSU to UTRGV
-
City of Edinburg hosts a celebration for the National Champion Amare Hernandez
-
RGV EAST takes the RGVCA All-Star game 17-10
-
Edinburg & Edinburg North pick up non-district wins on Friday night