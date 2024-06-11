x

Tuesday, June 11, 2024: Spotty thunderstorm, temps in the 90s

Tuesday, June 11, 2024: Spotty thunderstorm, temps in the 90s
4 hours 19 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, June 11 2024 Jun 11, 2024 June 11, 2024 8:20 AM June 11, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days