Tuesday, June 11, 2024: Spotty thunderstorm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Smart Living: A mother and child's bond after birth
-
City of Edinburg wins fourth All-American City Award
-
Teen who died in causeway crash at South Padre Island remembered
-
Starr County approves drought-related disaster declaration
-
Inside look at Port Isabel Detention Center that processes migrants