Tuesday, March 26, 2024: Breezy and dry, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Things Valley residents should consider before buying animals as Easter gifts
-
Smart Living: Spotting real and fake job postings
-
Valley cascaron vendors prepare of Easter, restrictions if buying from Mexico
-
Made in the 956: Texas National Bank
-
TCEQ to evaluate Roma's water plant amid water boil notice