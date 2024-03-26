x

Tuesday, March 26, 2024: Breezy and dry, temps in the 80s

6 hours 11 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, March 26 2024 Mar 26, 2024 March 26, 2024 8:16 AM March 26, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days