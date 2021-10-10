Two charged in deadly Edinburg shooting

Credit: KRGV

Two people have been charged in the death of a man who was found shot in Edinburg Thursday night.

Miguel Angel Mujica, 36, and Elizabeth Mujica, 33, were charged with the murder of 24-year-old Milton Rodriguez Sunday morning. Bond was set at $750,000 for Miguel Mujica and $500,000 for Elizabeth Mujica.

According to city officials, Edinburg police found Rodriguez with a fatal gunshot wound on the 2000 block of Mojave Avenue at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

After the shooting, Edinburg police began searching for Miguel Angel, saying he was considered armed and dangerous with known gang ties.