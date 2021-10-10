Two charged in deadly Edinburg shooting
Two people have been charged in the death of a man who was found shot in Edinburg Thursday night.
Miguel Angel Mujica, 36, and Elizabeth Mujica, 33, were charged with the murder of 24-year-old Milton Rodriguez Sunday morning. Bond was set at $750,000 for Miguel Mujica and $500,000 for Elizabeth Mujica.
RELATED: Man wanted in connection with deadly Edinburg shooting arrested 'without incident', officials say
According to city officials, Edinburg police found Rodriguez with a fatal gunshot wound on the 2000 block of Mojave Avenue at about 9 p.m. Thursday.
After the shooting, Edinburg police began searching for Miguel Angel, saying he was considered armed and dangerous with known gang ties.
More News
News Video
-
'He meant a lot to us': Community mourns loss of student killed...
-
Family of man fatally hit by Weslaco non-emergency vehicle speaks out
-
Description of suspect vehicle connected to fatal hit-and-run in Alamo released
-
Combes man arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a child
-
Brownsville police search for missing 63-year-old woman