Two suspects arrested in Pharr stabbing death, police say
The Phar Police Department said two suspects have been arrested in the ongoing murder investigation of a body that was found at a local park Wednesday.
In a news release sent out Thursday, the Pharr Police Department said suspects in the murder investigation will be arraigned Thursday afternoon after a man was found with multiple stab wounds in the back of a pickup truck at a local park.
A spokesman with the Pharr Police Department said one suspect will face a murder charge and the other suspect will face a tampering with evidence charge.
Police say the body of a man, approximately 65 years old, was found at Memorial Park located at 501 W. Egly Ave.
According to police, the man "suffered multiple stab wounds from a violent attack."
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
