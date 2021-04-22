x

'Violent attack': Pharr police investigating homicide after man found with multiple stab wounds

By: KRGV Digital Staff

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the Pharr Police Department. 

The Pharr Police Department on Wednesday said it is investigating a homicide after a man was found with multiple stab wounds in the back of a pickup truck at a local park.

Police say the body of a man, approximately 65 years old, was found at Memorial Park located at 501 E. Egly.

According to police, the man "suffered multiple stab wounds from a violent attack."

Investigators have identified the man but are not releasing any further details.  

Police were dispatched to the park after a citizen saw the man unresponsive in the bed of the truck, according to a news release. 

