TX-Dem-Delg-SumD
By The Associated Press
0 of 5,742 precincts - 0 percent
Joe Biden 0
Michael Bloomberg 0
Pete Buttigieg 0
Tulsi Gabbard 0
Amy Klobuchar 0
Bernie Sanders 0
Tom Steyer 0
Elizabeth Warren 0
Michael Bennet 0
Cory Booker 0
Julian Castro 0
Roque De La Fuente III 0
John Delaney 0
Deval Patrick 0
Robby Wells 0
Marianne Williamson 0
Andrew Yang 0
AP Elections 03-03-2020 13:33
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Voters hit the polls across the Valley
-
Prosecutors moving forward with Starr County voter fraud case
-
La Joya ISD school bus erupts into flames in Alton
-
Cameron County authorities to crackdown on THC cartridges during spring break
-
Plane wreckage found in Cameron County days after reported disappearance