TXDOT seeks public input on proposed State Highway 4 expansion in Cameron County

The Texas Department of Transportation wants to widen State Highway 4 leading up to the SpaceX Boca Chica launch facility.

Driving down Boca Chica Boulevard in Cameron County can be a congested and dangerous ride to some people. TXDOT crash data from 2019 to 2023 shows crash rates are about two times higher than similar Texas roads.

TXDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza says the widening would start near the Border Patrol checkpoint at FM 1419 and end approximately 13 miles away at Joanna Street near Boca Chica Village.

"It's needed because traffic in this area has increased and of course safety," Pedraza said.

TXDOT data shows in 2019, 645 vehicles drove down State Highway 4 in a day. That number jumped to over 4,600 in 2023 and is expected to grow to over 19,700 by 2050.

The $179 million proposed widening project would also elevate the roadway to help with street flooding.

"It will have some cross culverts to allow water under the roadway. We did see during this past hurricane season, a hurricane that skirted our coast, causing water to get on the roadway," Pedraza said.

The pothole scattered asphalt roads would also be addressed.

"An important thing to note is that the travel lanes will be concrete, so that will substantially increase the lifespan of the pavement on the roadway," Pedraza said.

TXDOT is holding an in-person public meeting on March 26 at the Eddie Lucio Jr. Middle School cafeteria where people can provide input.

