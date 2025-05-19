Lockdown lifted at Edinburg North High School after 'no credible threat' found following reports of a weapon on campus

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout

All students and staff are safe after an investigation found "no credible threat" following reports of a weapon at Edinburg North High School that prompted a lockdown, Edinburg CISD said in a Monday news release.

The lockdown was lifted about half an hour that it was announced.

"Edinburg CISD police investigated and found no credible threat," the district said in a news release. "All students and staff are safe."

According to Edinburg CISD, the Edinburg Police Department, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office and Constable's Office assisted the Edinburg CISD Police Department in securing the campus during the lockdown.

RELATED STORY: Weslaco police chief offers advice on what parents should do when a school is on lockdown