Lockdown lifted at Edinburg North High School after 'no credible threat' found following reports of a weapon on campus
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout
All students and staff are safe after an investigation found "no credible threat" following reports of a weapon at Edinburg North High School that prompted a lockdown, Edinburg CISD said in a Monday news release.
The lockdown was lifted about half an hour that it was announced.
"Edinburg CISD police investigated and found no credible threat," the district said in a news release. "All students and staff are safe."
According to Edinburg CISD, the Edinburg Police Department, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office and Constable's Office assisted the Edinburg CISD Police Department in securing the campus during the lockdown.
RELATED STORY: Weslaco police chief offers advice on what parents should do when a school is on lockdown
More News
News Video
-
Lockdown lifted at Edinburg North High School after 'no credible threat' found...
-
Edinburg North High School on lockdown after reports of a weapon on...
-
Suspect in deadly McAllen crash remains hospitalized
-
Juvenile arrested following Brownsville police chase
-
Lanes reopen following caliche spill on the expressway near Pharr
Sports Video
-
RGV tennis stars results from UIL state tournament
-
UTRGV eliminated from Southland Conference Tournament after loss to Houston Christian
-
PSJA sweeps Austin Westlake to advance to regional final
-
UTRGV falls to Houston Christian in SLC Tournament; Vaqueros move to the...
-
Los Fresnos fight but get walked off in game one, Sharyland Eliminated...