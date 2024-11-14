UTRGV Athletics, RGV Vipers collaborate on new sports package

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers are partnering up to create the 956 Hoops Showcase package, according to the news release.

The release said the package will include tickets to a UTRGV men's basketball game and a Vipers game. It will also include a co-branded hat and t-shirt.

There will be 500 packages available. They will include a ticket to the Vipers game against Oklahoma City on December 2 at 7 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena, a ticket to the Vaqueros game against Stephen F. Austin on December 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse, a 956 Hoops hat prior to the Vipers game and 956 Hoops t-shirt prior to the Vaqueros game. Fans must order by December 1 to guarantee their t-shirt size will be available, according to the news release.

The release said merchandise distribution begin when doors open an hour before the scheduled tip off, only package holders will be able to receive the hats and t-shirts.

The 956 Hoops Showcase packages are available for $30 each and are non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for other games.

Questions can be directed to the UTRGV Athletics ticket office at (956) 665-4205 or tickets@utrgv.edu.

To purchase a package, click here.