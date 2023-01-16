UTRGV celebrates with MLK day of service

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it is also known as a day of service.

A day to honor the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader.

UTRGV students and staff are celebrating the federal holiday by giving back at the Salvation Army.

More than 100 volunteers are participating in the day of service.

They will help to serve and prepare food along with helping out in the family store.

Volunteers will also be assisting at Loaves and Fishes in Harlingen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clean-up will be taking place at Restlawn Cemetery in Edinburg, and volunteers will be at the Good Neighborhood Settlement House in Brownsville.

This tradition began in 2011.