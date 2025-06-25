UTRGV signs Director of Athletics Chase Conque to extension through 2031
UTRGV and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque have agreed to a contract extension, the university announced on Wednesday.
The deal keeps Conque with UTRGV through 2031 and additionally promotes him from vice president to senior vice president.
In the statement, UTRGV went on to detail the success the athletic department has seen since Conque took over in 2019, including their attendance increasing to over 140,000 across all sports this past year.
"I am grateful for our coaches, student-athletes, and staff that all share a passion and a sincere dedication to the success of UTRGV Athletics," Conque said as part of the statement. "Combine this with unprecedented Valley-wide support, and we have something extremely special brewing."
Conque was also key in helping bring football to UTRGV as they continue to prepare for their inaugural season this fall.
