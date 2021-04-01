x

UTRGV Summer Liftoff programs offers $500 to students

6 hours 40 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, April 01 2021 Apr 1, 2021 April 01, 2021 1:52 PM April 01, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
Credit: UTRGV

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced all eligible students who enroll in at least six credit hours or more for the Summer 2021 semester may receive up to $500 for tuition and mandatory fees, as part of the university's Summer Liftoff program.

In order to qualify for the incentive students must be enrolled for classes by May 3. 

The Summer Liftoff program is part of the university's ongoing effort to help students mitigate the challenges and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Eligible students include: 

  • New and continuing undergraduate
  • New and continuing graduate
  • Transfer students
  • Transient (non-UTRGV students)
  • International students
  • Students in Accelerated Online Programs

For more information on the Summer Liftoff program visit https://link.utrgv.edu/summer-liftoff/

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days