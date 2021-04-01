UTRGV Summer Liftoff programs offers $500 to students

Credit: UTRGV

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced all eligible students who enroll in at least six credit hours or more for the Summer 2021 semester may receive up to $500 for tuition and mandatory fees, as part of the university's Summer Liftoff program.

In order to qualify for the incentive students must be enrolled for classes by May 3.

The Summer Liftoff program is part of the university's ongoing effort to help students mitigate the challenges and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible students include:

• New and continuing undergraduate

For more information on the Summer Liftoff program visit https://link.utrgv.edu/summer-liftoff/