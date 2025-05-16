UTRGV to host annual STEM summer camps for students 3rd through 12th grade

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is getting ready for its annual STEM summer camps that begin in June.

Students from 3rd to 12th grade across the Valley can sign up. They will get hands-on training and explore careers in STEM with a focus on transportation engineering.

Program coordinators say the goal is to inspire local students.

"We have several students that started since they were in 7th grade, and now they're doing their masters in engineering," UTCRS Program Coordinator Manuela Cantu said.

The 2025 camps are one-week long and run from June 2 through June 26 at the Edinburg campus.

