UTRGV Women's Basketball Blown Out by the Longhorns
Austin, Texas -- UTRGV Women's basketball team only put up 35 points in a dominating defensive performance by the #5 Ranked Texas Longhorns. Kade Hackerott led the team with 7 points while Tierra Trotter, Gianna Angiolet and Jayda Holiman put up 6 points each in the 94 to 35 loss.
