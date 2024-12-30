x

UTRGV Women's Basketball Blown Out by the Longhorns

5 hours 54 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, December 29 2024 Dec 29, 2024 December 29, 2024 11:22 PM December 29, 2024 in Sports

Austin, Texas -- UTRGV Women's basketball team only put up 35 points in a dominating defensive performance by the #5 Ranked Texas Longhorns. Kade Hackerott led the team with 7 points while Tierra Trotter, Gianna Angiolet and Jayda Holiman put up 6 points each in the 94 to 35 loss.

