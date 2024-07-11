Valley first responders assisting with Beryl recovery efforts in Houston

First responders from multiple agencies in the Rio Grande Valley are in Houston to assist with recovery efforts after Beryl made landfall in east Texas.

The first responders are with the Brownsville Fire Department, the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, and the Pharr and Willacy County EMS. They are all part of the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, which is called in to assist by the state during disasters.

The state has plans like this so when a disaster happens, different resources from across the state can work together.

RELATED STORY: Frustrations mount in the Houston heat after Beryl moves on and leaves millions without power

"Every city at one point is overwhelmed, and we need to be prepared to assist them,” Brownsville Assistant Fire Chief Eugenio Cardenas said. “If we ever become overwhelmed, the state will have plans to assist us and send personnel to us."

Cardenas says Brownsville deployed an ambulance and three paramedics to Houston.

Three EMS first responders from Pharr were deployed to the area to assist with evacuations and water rescues.

They'll be offering support wherever they're needed.

“Either they have to go do transfers, or they actually have to go to an emergency,” Cardenas said. “It all depends on where they're assigned or what area is assigned to them at that location."

Watch the video above for the full story.