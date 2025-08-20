Valley group holds 10th annual indoor cycle event for ovarian cancer research

Ovarian cancer is known as a silent killer, and September is dedicated to raising awareness.

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance Rio Grande Valley is working hard to raise money and doing it in a unique way, with an indoor cycle event.

OCRA event coordinator Marlynn Olivarez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how to participate in the event and how it will help with cancer research.

The Ovarian Cancer Indoor Cycle event is scheduled for September 13 at Trybe Cycle in McAllen. The deadline to register is August 27.

