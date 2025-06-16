Valley law enforcement boosting patrols as part of TXDOT Summer Sober campaign
Beginning next week, Rio Grande Valley drivers should expect to see more law enforcement on the roads.
They're boosting patrols for Texas Department of Transportation's Summer Sober campaign. It's a statewide effort to keep drunk drivers off the road.
Last year, more than a thousand people died in alcohol-related crashes in Texas. To break it down, that's three people a day, according to TXDOT.
The campaign begins June 26 and runs through July 13 when law enforcement will be looking out for drunk drivers during this time.
