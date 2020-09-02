Valley Made, Local Strong: R E Supplies
Located in one of Rio Grande City's many historic buildings, R E Supplies offers a wide array of office and school supplies.
Rosa Gonzalez started R E Supplies in 1991. She operated the business from her home, cold-calling potential customers.
R E Supplies eventually relocated to a historic, 130-year-old building in Rio Grande City — complete with the original rafters.
Along with standard office supplies, the business offers a wide array of items for teachers and students.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Food Bank RGV kicks off Hunger Action Month with food distribution
-
In federal court, government accelerates land condemnations for border wall
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: R E Supplies
-
Election administrators urge public to volunteer, register to vote before October
-
Willacy County official concerned about new trend: Whole families catching COVID-19