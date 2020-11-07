Valley Made, Local Strong: The Happy Camper

When her daughter got married, Dina Hoppenstedt had an idea.

"She really wanted a mobile photo booth out of the Austin area because she looked and there was nothing quite like it in the Valley," Hoppenstedt said.

They spent thousands bringing the photo booth to the Valley, making her wedding wish come true.

"That evening I said to my husband: 'I think I know what we're going to do as our empty nest project: We're going to create a mobile photo booth in a Shasta RV,'" Hoppenstedt said.

Their creation, The Happy Camper, is now open for business — and travels to events across the Valley.