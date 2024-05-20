Valley organization hosting Juneteenth celebration in McAllen
Village In The Valley, or VIVA, is putting on a very special event next month in observance of Juneteenth.
VIVA Co-Founder Marsha Terry speaks with Channel 5 News' Diante Marigny on the history of Juneteenth and what people can expect at the event.
The Juneteenth event is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at the Vindor Falls Event Center in McAllen.
For more information, click here.
